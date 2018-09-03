TEACHER FONDLES PUPIL'S BOOBS





A 41-YEAR-OLD teacher was dragged to Guruve Magistrates’ Court after he allegedly fondled a Form 2 pupil’s breasts.





Taurai Madhumba appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro last week charged with contravening section 67 of the Criminal Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.





Public prosecutor Albert Mazhindu alleged that on June 6, Madhumba ordered the complainant to carry books to his office with the help of two other pupils.

The complainant was the last to leave the office after the teacher assigned her other duties in his office.





Madhumba reportedly asked why the complainant was gaining weight before fondling her breasts several times.





She immediately filed a police report, leading to the accused’s arrest. The matter was remanded to September 6 for continuation of trial.





In a related matter, a Guruve teacher also appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a Form 2 pupil and injuring her thumb.





According to court papers, Petros Mabheka assaulted the pupil after she allegedly defied his orders.

The girl sustained a fractured thumb after she reportedly received two strokes from Mabheka.





The educator pleaded not guilty to the charge, saying he had disciplined 14 students and had no intention of injuring any of them.



