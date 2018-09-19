SEX TAPE : PEEPING TOM STRUCK WITH MACHETE





Disciplining a peeping Tom backfired for a machete-wielding Glendale man after he was arrested for assault.





Cleopas Chimuriwo (27) was fined $100 by Concession resident magistrate, Ruth Moyo yesterday and faces 30 days imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine by the end of the month.





Prosecutor Gossy Mudambu told the court that on September 15 this year, Chimuriwo met Andrew Erismos at Tsungubvi bar in Glendale. Chimuriwo accused Erismos of shooting a pornographic video of him and his girlfriend and posting it on social media.





Chimuriwo who was carrying a machete, struck Erismos four times on the right leg before running away.





Erismos reported the matter to the police, leading to Chimuriwo’s arrest, but a medical report was not produced in court.





In mitigation, Chimuriwo said he was angered by the complainant’s behaviour as he had invaded his privacy with his girlfriend.





“Your worship, l am kindly asking for your mercy. l acted in that manner out of rage. The complainant took a video whilst l was having afternoon sex with my girlfriend and he posted it on social media and it went viral,” he said.



