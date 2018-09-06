ROBBERS RANSACK PASTOR'S HOME, STEAL HIS CAR

A Chinhoyi Salvation Army pastor and his family were tied up and assaulted by armed robbers who broke into their home early Thursday morning.



The assailants escaped with the clergyman’s car and other valuables which included mobile phones.



Around 4am Thursday, three armed robbers allegedly pounced on Captain Kumbirai Kazembe’s home housed at the church’s Chinhoyi Citadel premises and tied the occupants with electric and cellphone charger cables, before assaulting the victims to cow them into submission.



The pastor had his hands and legs tied before the robbers repeated the feat on the clergyman’s wife, and a cadet pastor who were assaulted while lying on their stomachs.

The cadet pastor suffered the worst as he was tortured using an electric conductor which was placed in between his legs as he had initially tried to resist giving leads to where some cash was.



After ransacking the house the robbers made off in the pastors’ car, a Toyota Liberty.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland West Inspector Clemence Mabweazara confirmed the incident.





The robbers are still at large, but are believed to have had some inside information on the Salvation Army Chinhoyi Citadel and the robbed family. zbc