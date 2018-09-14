RAPIST HEADMASTER JAILED

Makumbe Primary School headmaster Mr Silas Chitate was on Wednesday jailed for 15 years after he was convicted of raping one of his Grade Seven pupils.



Chitate (56) was initially sentenced to 18 years by Harare magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire before he suspended three years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.



Prosecuting, Ms Venecia Matake told the court that on June 22, the complainant returned to Makumbe Primary from Marondera with three other pupils where they had gone for sports.

Chitate escorted the pupils to their homes, but found the gate to the complainant’s house locked.







He persuaded the complainant to sleep at his house and she agreed.

At midnight, the complainant was awakened by Chitate gripping her neck while his other hand was gripping her left leg.





Chitate proceeded to rape the girl and after raping her, he went to his bedroom. Herald