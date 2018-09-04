POLITICS NOW IN THE BACK SEAT : CHIWENGA





Zanu-PF has shifted attention from the recent harmonised elections which it won resoundingly, and is now focusing on tangible deliverables aimed at transforming the country into a middle income economy by 2030, Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has said.





The move is in line with President Mnangagwa’s policy that in the Second Republic, politics occupies a back seat, while economic revival takes centre stage.





As part of transforming the economy in line with the Zanu-PF’s 2018 pro-business election Manifesto, Acting President Chiwenga yesterday led a high powered Government delegation to Kanyemba in Mashonaland Central province for a developmental strategic meeting where he identified several life-changing projects for the local community.





His delegation included Ministers Oppah Muchinguri (Water, Environment and Climate), Jorum Gumbo (Transport and Infrastructure Development), Simon Khaya Moyo (Energy and Power Development), Perrance Shiri (Agriculture, Land and Rural Resettlement), July Moyo (Local Government, Public Works and National Housing), Martin Dinha (Mashonaland Central Minister of State) and Mr Justin Mupamhanga (Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet).





Under the able leadership of President Mnangagwa, Acting President Chiwenga said Government wanted to see massive development in Kanyemba, which is classified as one of the remotest areas in Zimbabwe.





Some of the projects identified by Acting President Chiwenga for immediate implementation included the rehabilitation of the 148-kilometre road from Mahuhwe to Kanyemba, setting up of an irrigation scheme in the Dande Valley drawing water from the Zambezi River, citrus and sugarcane projects.





Acting President Chiwenga said Government was prioritising the upgrading of Mariga Clinic into a referral district hospital and provision of radio and television transmission services in Kanyemba.





In the next two days, Acting President Chiwenga said, solar batteries would be delivered at Mariga Clinic to provide electricity, while long term power solutions would be worked out.





Acting President Chiwenga tasked Mr Mupamhanga to meet with heads of Government departments in the province at the shortest possible time to come up with a work plan on the identified projects.





“I have been send here by President Mnangagwa,” he said. “Before the President left for China, we sat down and he said I should come here and thank you for delivering a resounding victory to Zanu-PF and also to explain our programmes for this area. We have a programme that we want to implement here that will be led by Cde Mupamhanga. First of all, we want all children to go to school and we are going to build more schools. Pachashandwa chaizvo and we want scientists to be produced from this area.





“On the health side, we do not want our mothers to travel long distances like going to Mushumbi Pools which is about 145 kilometres from here to give birth. In the next two days, we are going to deliver solar batteries to electrify Mariga Clinic.





“We have other programmes such as Command Fishing that we want implemented here this year. I am also told that you are being charged exorbitant fishing licences and I have instructed the responsible Minister to look into that so that our people also benefit.”





With regards to Kanyemba Border Post, Acting President Chiwenga said Government wanted to see the construction of a bridge in the long term which would cut the distance from Zimbabwe to Tanzania by 635km.





He said once refurbished, the Kanyemba Border Post had the potential of becoming one of the country’s busiest ports.





Acting President Chiwenga said people in Kanyemba should also benefit from the wildlife in their area and a plan would be worked out to ensure that they were allowed to do hunting for identified animals at least once a year.





Acting President Chiwenga and his delegation also toured a ferry that is under construction along the Zambezi River that would be used to cross heavy goods into Zambia and Mozambique via Kanyemba Border Post.





There is no bridge at the border post and people and goods are transported to and from both sides across the river on boats.



