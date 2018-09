POLITICS NOW IN THE BACK SEAT : CHIWENGA

“I have been send here by President Mnangagwa,” he said. “Before the President left for China, we sat down and he said I should come here and thank you for delivering a resounding victory to Zanu-PF and also to explain our programmes for this area. We have a programme that we want to implement here that will be led by Cde Mupamhanga. First of all, we want all children to go to school and we are going to build more schools. Pachashandwa chaizvo and we want scientists to be produced from this area.