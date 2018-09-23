OUTSIDE FOOD BANNED FROM PRISONS





THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has temporarily banned all cooked food from outside into prisons as a way of containing cholera which has claimed more than 30 lives in Harare.





Further, ZPCS is also screening new inmates to ensure that the disease does not spread into prisons.





Responding to emailed questions, ZPSC assistant public relations officer, Chief Correctional Officer Simon Eremia Kaondo said the prison services were on high alert of the disease. He said although, contrary to some social media reports, there were yet to be any cases of cholera reported in the country’s prisons, the institution was seriously taking precautionary measures.





“In pursuant of the declaration of the cholera outbreak in Harare by the Ministry of Health and Childcare, the ZPCS has introduced a number of measures to control the disease. We have temporarily suspended all cooked food from entering prisons. We have also introduced the screening and close monitor of new admissions into prisons,” said Chief Correctional Officer Kaondo.





He said the measures were not limited to Harare alone but across the country’s jails with reports that some cases have been recorded in Bulawayo, Masvingo and Gokwe.





“We have elevated medical and administrative awareness to the highest level by advising all provinces to be on high alert of the outbreak. We have also ordered the treatment of any diarrhoeal cases with high suspicion and caution,” he said.





Chief Correctional Officer Kaondo said the service has also gone on a sensitisation programme as well as constant monitoring through regular inspections.





“Constant monitoring to determine possible predisposing factors to the outbreak have been intensified. We have also intensified sensitisation of inmates and officers alike on the outbreak and should a case arise, proper and efficient disinfection of soiled material and surfaces should quickly be taken,” he said.



