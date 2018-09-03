Monday, 3 September 2018

NEW MAYOR FOR HARARE

Alderman Herbert Gomba has been elected as the new Mayor of Harare with Clr Enock Mupamawonde elected deputy.Gomba a long serving councillor in the city previously served as deputy mayor in the 2008 to 2013 council.

