NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Monday, 3 September 2018
NEW MAYOR FOR HARARE
Monday, September 03, 2018
Alderman Herbert Gomba has been elected as the new Mayor of Harare with Clr Enock Mupamawonde elected deputy.Gomba a long serving councillor in the city previously served as deputy mayor in the 2008 to 2013 council.
NEWS
