NCUBE APPOINTED STATE SECURITY MINISTER

Former Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister and Gokwe-Kana representative in the National Assembly Cde Owen Ncube was yesterday sworn in as the new Minister of State for National Security in the President’s Office. Minister Ncube took his oath of office before President Mnangagwa at State House.



The ceremony was attended by the two Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

Minister Ncube, however, declined to talk to the media after taking his oath.

Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointment was with immediate effect.







“He has been appointed Minister of State for National Security in the Office of the President from today (yesterday),” Dr Sibanda said.





On the appointment of the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan province Dr Sibanda said the person would be appointed soon after consultations are completed.The appointment of Minister Ncube brings the number of ministers to 21.





He said the Cabinet was still lean and announcement on cost cutting measures that have been adopted would be made soon.





“It is a lean Cabinet. You know that’s a minimal cost it’s not so many ministers (purchasing vehicles for the ministers). We have cut the budget again and we know what we are doing. There would be further announcements again sometime coming through,” Dr Sibanda said. Herald