MUDENDA TIPPED TO REMAIN SPEAKER

“After the swearing-in of MPs tomorrow (today), a caucus will be called to officially announce to all MPs who would have been sworn-in on who should be elected the Speaker of Parliament and the president of the Senate. After that, next week Tuesday September 11, 2018, we shall then have the first sitting of the National Assembly, upon which the two shall be elected. But on the issue of the Speaker, it is as clear to us that Mudenda is the man who is going to be the Speaker again,” a senior party official said.