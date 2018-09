MTHULI'S UNLIKELY POOR SHOWING IN AMERICA

There is no present momentum in the economy to fundamentally support the envisaged growth (A) of 6%, save for the double barrelled internal funding of growth through TBs issuance whose effects are clearly counteractive. If it is agreed that the quasi fiscal operations have to be trimmed it follows that the economy cannot continue to grow at the current rate. If the operations are to be maintained, the resultant growth will have to be subjected to a huge discount in line with inflation and parallel exchange rates. So we can conclude that the growth present or otherwise sustained under the prevailing circumstance is largely cosmetic although some pockets of growth have been formed in some sectors while others falling in the export sector have been able to turn some real dollars, which is sustainable. Generally the opportunity cost of pursuing such activities, has in our view, been largely relatively higher. This leads us to a real phenomenon that of sorting the macro mess before entertaining any real growth, organic or otherwise. To achieve this status it may take more than a few years and maybe even half of the timeline targeted to achieve the middle income status that is half of 12 years.