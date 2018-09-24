MOTORISTS REJECT CHITOWN'S FIRST TRAFFIC LIGHTS

Motorists and commuters have raised concern over non-consultation by Chitungwiza Municipality before erecting traffic lights at Unit C junction.



The local authority recently installed the first ever traffic lights in the dormitory town.

In an interview, Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents’ Association (Camera) director Mr Marvellous Khumalo said stakeholders needed to be consulted before installation of the lights.



“Different stakeholders have approached us urging us to facilitate dialogue between the local authority and the related stakeholders because they feel they are the ones who use the road everyday,” he said.







Mr Khumalo also said some stakeholders were of the view that a roundabout was a better option than traffic lights.





“Some stakeholders are of the view that a traffic circle, popularly known as a roundabout, could have been a better solution in addressing matters connected to traffic jams, unruly conduct by some motorists and general traffic mayhem associated with this busy intersection.





“The demonstration traffic lights by Solarlux Solutions Company could have been a strategic intervention had the local authority sought the opinions of the motoring and commuting public before the trial phase,” he said.





The Chitungwiza pilot project by Solarlux Solutions Company comes after the same company was ordered to remove a similar demonstration traffic light at the corner of Masotsha Ndlovu Way and First Avenue in Waterfalls, Harare.





The company was ordered to remove the traffic lights owing to the absence of pre-feasibility studies and lack of stakeholder engagement as was the case in Chitungwiza.





Council public relations officer Mr Lovemore Meya said there was no need for consultation of residents since it was a trial project.





“The issue of installed traffic lights at Unit C- junction is a trial run and our primary concern is the residents, hence safety overrides stakeholder consultation. However, the robot is a trial version so as to see how it works and how motorists act and their reactions to controlled sections,” he said. Herald