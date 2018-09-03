MINE GUARDS OPEN FIRE AT PANNERS





Four illegal gold panners were today shot and seriously injured by security guards at Acturus Mine who were trying to scare them off.





The shooting incident occurred at around 8.am this Sunday when about 30 gold panners illegally operating at Goromonzi RDC offices compound in Acturus were approached by five armed security guards belonging to Braising Security, a security company contracted to provide security at Acturus Mine.





It is not clear what exactly happened leading to the guards opening fire on the illegal panners, seriously injuring four who have since been taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare for treatment.





When the ZBC News arrived at the site, the gold panners were still milling around the place trying to come to terms with the incident.





The police also brought the suspects to the scene for indications as part of investigations.





One of the injured, Danda Kawisa, who was shot on the shoulder, and his colleagues blamed the security guards for shooting at them unprovoked.





“We were busy panning when the guards disembarked from their vehicle and started shooting at us unprovoked, it is so sad,” Kawisa said.



