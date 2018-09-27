MELANIA TRUMP TO VISIT AFRICA





The US First Lady Melania Trump has announced that she will be visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt on her solo tour of the continent in October.





She called them "four beautiful and very different countries" when talking about the details at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.





Mrs Trump said the trip will be organised with the US government's international aid agency and would be part of her Be Best campaign, which aims to improve child welfare, especially when it comes to online behaviour and addiction to opioids.



