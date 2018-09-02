MDC PICKS HARARE MAYOR





Glen Norah councillor and one of the longest-serving city fathers in Harare, Herbert Gomba, is now tipped to land the capital city’s mayoral post after receiving support from residents’ groups, MDC Alliance structures and fellow councillors, The Standard has learnt.





Gomba, who has served as councillor for 10 years and lost the deputy mayoral post to the late Thomas Muzuwa in 2013, is tipped to take over the mayoral position left by Bernard Manyenyeni, who did not seek re-election.





“He did well in the interviews and many, including residents’ groups, think it is time Harare was run by a councillor from high-density suburbs,” a senior MDC-T official said.





MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said without mentioning a name, that party president Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday briefed the national council on the issue and stated that three names had been short-listed.





“We hope by next week, we would have narrowed down the list from three to one. The president informed the meeting of the same and the matter was receiving the highest attention,” Mwonzora said.





Another source said although Gomba was the favourite to land the post, former chief adviser to the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Ian Makone, was also in the mix although residents and some party officials are opposed to his candidature.





Makone won ward 18, which includes Borrowdale, Borrowdale Brooke, Crowhill, Glen Lorne, Philadelphia and Hogerty Hill.





“Many view him as elitist. His political standing is not so clear,” the source said.





The three who were short-listed, according to sources, also include outgoing deputy mayor Enock Mupamawonde, who also stands a chance.



