The Mutare City Council has dismissed as untrue social media reports to the effect that there is an outbreak of cholera in the city.





In a statement, Mutare City Mayor, Councillor Blessing Tandi said they have not had any cholera case in the city but are working with other stakeholders on a mobilisation strategy in case of an outbreak of the disease.





“So far we have received 22 suspected cholera cases from different places, namely Border Stream, Shebba, Dangamvura, Chikanga and Hob House. Let me make this very clear, so far we have no confirmed cholera cases. Preliminary results of eight patients have proven to be negative, we are still waiting for the results of other patients and six patients have so far been discharged,” he said.





“In view of the cholera outbreak in Harare and Gweru, council has since reinvigorated the enforcement of the Public Health Act, and a serious operation is already underway to curb the outbreak of the disease. Municipal police have intensified their patrols targeting those engaged in illegal selling of food items and fruit vendors that have been operating illegally in and around the city. We have also reignited our mobilisation strategy, working with other health partners with a view to put adequate manpower and other essential drugs in place,” Councillor Tandi said.





The patients admitted are in stable condition and the council is urging residents to keep their environment clean to reduce flies that spread cholera and other infections.