MAN SODOMISES CELLMATE, SENT TO JAIL

A 32-YEAR-OLD man, who was arraigned for allegedly removing his cellmate’s pants and fondling his buttocks when they were detained at Pumula Police Station in Bulawayo, has been sentenced to three months in prison.



Godknows Simbarashe Pfumbi requested to sleep next to the 40-year-old cell mate, whose name was not mentioned in court, with whom he was detained saying he was young and later demanded sex from him.



Pfumbi appeared before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu facing charges of indecent assault.



Mr Ndlovu sentenced him to a wholly suspended three months in prison on condition that he performs 105 hours of community service at Pumula Police Station.



Pfumbi denied the allegations saying that he might have accidentally touched the complainant since he was drunk.





“When I was arrested I was drunk and the police had assaulted me. I might have touched him accidentally since I was under the influence of alcohol and I was angry with the police for assaulting me. He is lying, I never demanded sex from him,” he said.





The prosecutor, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on September 7, Pfumbi was detained at Pumula Police Station.





“He demanded to sleep next to his victim and as soon as the other inmates fell asleep, Pfumbi removed his pants and demanded sex from the victim.

“After removing his pants, Pfumbi started fondling the victim’s buttocks demanding sex from him,” he said.





“The victim refused to have sex with Pfumbi and started insulting him. Other inmates woke up as they heard the two exchanging insults.”





A few minutes later, Mr Mageza said, police arrived at the cell and after hearing what had happened, removed the victim from the cell. Chronicle