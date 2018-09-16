MAN BEATS UP MUM AND DAD





A SILOBELA woman and her husband are admitted at Silobela hospital where they are nursing injuries after their son turned against them for trying to stop him from assaulting a rival.





Mrs Otillia Hlabangani sustained serious head injuries while her husband Mr Cain Hlabangani sustained a fractured limp after their son James Hlabangani assaulted them with a log for trying to stop him from assaulting Mr Mthulisi Ndebele over an undisclosed matter.





James was last week arraigned before Kwekwe magistrate Miss Vimbai Mtukwa facing physical abuse charges.





He was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to 27 September for trial. The State led by Mr Freddy Ndoro alleged that on 9 September, at around 6pm, James and Mr Ndebele had a misunderstanding while at the Hlabangani’s homestead.





The two were involved in shoving and pushing resulting in James rushing into the kitchen and came back armed with a log intending to use it to assault Ndebele. His mother, disturbed by the noise, rushed to stop James who was about to attack Mr Ndebele using the log. This, however, did not go down well with James who turned against his elderly mother and attacked her all over the body with the log.





Disturbed by his wife’s screams for help, James’ father, Mr Hlabangani rushed out and he too, was attacked using the same log. Other villagers effected a citizen arrest on James before handing him over to the police.



