LESBIAN DRUGS, MOLESTS FELLOW REVELLER

A suspected lesbian reportedly drugged a fellow reveller following a beer binge before making sexual acts on her body, a court heard.



It was alleged that Moleen Mupedzi, 21, later made the alleged victim come over to her house on several other occasions and “molested” her.



The court papers do not reveal whether the rest of the incidences were consensual or not.

Mupedzi of Gazebo Compound in Mt Hampden appeared in court yesterday charged with aggravated indecent assault.



She faces a third schedule offence and was referred to the High Court for bail considerations.

The complainant is a 21-year-old woman residing in the same compound as Mupedzi.



Circumstances are that sometime in July, the victim met Mupedzi at a house within the compound.

The court heard that they started drinking beer and later left for a bar together where they continued with their beer binge before retiring to Mupedzi’s house.



The complainant did not know that Mupedzi was into drugs when she was offered blue tablets which she later realised are called mangemba.



She was made to drink the capsules and started feeling dizzy and weak.

Mupedzi reportedly took the opportunity to undress the woman and began caressing her body.

The court heard that Mupedzi also committed oral indecencies on the woman’s privates before she also undressed and made contact with the victim’s body.



It was alleged that Mupedzi repeated the same acts on the woman’s body on several other occasions threatening her against reporting the matter to anyone.



The matter was later reported to the police leading to Mupedzi’s arrest. Daily News