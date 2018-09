KOMICHI : NO BAD BLOOD BETWEEN MWONZORA AND CHAMISA

MK: That is rubbish, we did not sign for double candidates. We have a situation where some candidates forged our signatures and some of them abused our internal systems. We have some candidates whom we had signed for, but did not file their papers. Do you know that we did not have a candidate in Insiza North and why? This was because the candidate we had signed for from our alliance partners did not travel to Gwanda on nomination day. Do you know that we almost failed to field a candidate in Mudzi because the person we had signed for did not go to the nomination court and thank God, we had a second option whom we opted to go for? We have some candidates who were intimidated and had to be funded under the MDC Alliance by Zanu PF. Some were just stubborn and those we acted upon.