TAXI operators on some city routes have increased fares from fifty cents to $1.
Stranded commuters who board kombis along 6th avenue expressed despair at the development.
A ride to suburbs such as Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni Mpopoma, Mabutweni and Gwabalanda was pegged at $1 yesterday evening as kombi drivers cited fuel shortages and escalating prices of commodities as the cause for the hike. Chronicle
Saturday, 22 September 2018
KOMBIS HIKE FARES IN BYO
