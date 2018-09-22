KOMBIS HIKE FARES IN BYO

TAXI operators on some city routes have increased fares from fifty cents to $1.

Stranded commuters who board kombis along 6th avenue expressed despair at the development.



A ride to suburbs such as Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni Mpopoma, Mabutweni and Gwabalanda was pegged at $1 yesterday evening as kombi drivers cited fuel shortages and escalating prices of commodities as the cause for the hike. Chronicle