JAPAJAPA INSULTS AMBASSADOR OVER IMPORT LICENCE





MDC Alliance activist Paddington Japajapa has been summoned to appear in court to face charges of insulting Zambian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zelipa Chitambo after he failed secure a maize import licence.





Japajapa (50) is expected to appear before magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini today for disorderly conduct.





Allegations are that on October 13 last year, Japajapa, in the company of five female adults, visited the Zambian embassy at number 48 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare intending to see the trade attaché as he wanted to import grain from Zambia.





It is alleged when Japajapa was informed that the attaché was not available, he then demanded to see the ambassador, but was told that he could only see her after an appointment. Japajapa allegedly started shouting and then jumped into the elevator, intending to proceed to the ambassador’s office.





The State alleges that as security personnel blocked Japajapa from entering the elevator, Chitambo alighted from another elevator. She introduced herself to Japajapa and tried to cool his temper.





It is alleged at that moment, Japajapa said to Chitambo: “Why do you employ such kind of people? They don’t know what they will be doing. You should get rid of them.”





The State alleges Chitambo advised Japajapa that Zambia had stopped exporting grain to Zimbabwe, but Japajapa further shouted: “This is not the only embassy that can help us. We will seek help from other embassies.”



