I WILL UNVEIL MY CABINET : CHAMISA

NC: On that one I said one or two fresh apples cannot redeem a condemned basket. The bottom line is that there is a legitimacy problem and that problem will not be resolved by a Cabinet. It’s a political problem which is almost an economic problem. For the country to go ahead, this is what needs to be sorted out first. Rushing to put up a Cabinet, even if you are going to assemble a Cabinet from another planet, it will not resolve the fundamental problems that are affecting the country because government is about the consent between the governed and the governing. Now when the governing chooses to forsake and tear away the interests of the governed — it’s a broken covenant, it’s a broken promise and broken trust.