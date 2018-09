HRE MAYOR : WE WILL WORK WITH VENDORS

HG: If you remove them violently, they are bound to come back because they have nowhere else to go. As council, we should create space for them, construct proper structures where they would be selling and then talk to them and make sure that the market is there. We will thus have to make those points available to transport operators to transport people to those areas so that the market is there. At the same time, we also call upon the central government to make sure that it deals with the economic problems we are facing. That is the only thing which is driving people to the streets. We are only facing results of an economic implosion. At a time we are trying to sort the city, the economy is going down and people are being thrown out of jobs. The long-term solution is to create an economy that gives people employment. The short term is to create more spaces for them to go and sell there.