HOW ED GROUNDED CHIWENGA

Mnangagwa had initially appointed Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri as one of his deputies, but the military demanded that the position be given to Chiwenga, who also insisted on being in charge of defence and war veterans. Mnangagwa also wanted to appoint war veteran Victor Matemadanda — whom he has now deployed as Muchinguri-Kashiri’s deputy at defence — as Zanu PF’s national commissar, but the military demanded that one of the senior commanders secure the post, resulting in Retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje’s appointment.