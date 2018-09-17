HIGH SPEED CHASE TO NAB GRACE'S SISTER





THE arrest of former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s elder sister, Shuvai Junior Gumbochuma last Friday, was not without drama as police had to engage in a 24km high-speed chase with her son, Moses, behind the wheel as he allegedly tried to whisk her away from the law enforcement agents.





The 36-year-old lad was finally arrested together with his mother after police summoned reinforcements and blocked their getaway car. While his mother was promptly brought to court that same day on fraud charges and granted $500 bail, Moses had to endure a night in police cells, only to be brought to court on Saturday, charged with obstructing the course of justice.





Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande granted him $50 bail and remanded the matter to September 28. Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa told the court that on September 14 this year, a team of detectives met Gumbochuma at an undisclosed place outside Harare and introduced themselves.





Gumbochuma was informed of the land-related fraud charges she was facing and the detectives told her that she was under arrest, but she declined to be led to Harare Central Police Station.





The State alleges Gumbochuma got into her vehicle, which was driven by her son and drove towards Harare. The detectives allegedly followed behind the vehicle and summoned a reinforcement team comprising of more than five detectives to intercept the accused’s vehicle.





They were stopped at the 24km-peg toll gate along the Harare-Masvingo Highway, where Gumbochuma was ordered to disembark, but she allegedly refused to comply as her son also defied orders to switch off the vehicle engine.





Moses allegedly tried to drive off, but was blocked by the detectives. It is alleged Moses started shouting that her mother was not going anywhere and that he would not leave his mother.



