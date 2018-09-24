GRAIN DELIVERIES TOP 1 MILLION TONNES





Grain deliveries to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) have surpassed the one million metric tonnes mark with optimism that total deliveries for the current marketing season will reach last year’s level of 1.2 million tonnes.





The GMB says it is pleased with the continued surge in grain deliveries to the entity with cumulative figures showing that the country has surpassed the one million tonnes mark of grain delivered to the parastatal.





GMB General Manager Mr Rockie Mutenha said the entity is upbeat that total deliveries by the end of the marketing season will reach last year’s level of 1.2 million tonnes.





“We are so excited that the maize deliveries have surpassed the one million mark and we are on course to reach at least 1.2 million tonnes attained during the last marketing season,” said Mr Mutenha.





Figures from the parastatal show that cumulative soya bean deliveries have reached plus 39 000 metric tonnes while small grains deliveries currently stand at around 110 000 metric tonnes.





The GMB boss highlighted that the parastatal is continuing with the refurbishment of the infrastructure and automation of the grain management system.





According to the entity, subject to the availability of foreign currency, the refurbishment of the 12 silos across the country will be completed by mid-next year. zbc







