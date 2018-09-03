GANG ROBS ICE CREAM FIRM

TEN armed robbers pounced on an ice-cream distribution company in Bulawayo and got away with more than $8 300 in the early hours of yesterday after tying up two security guards and three other employees at the premises.



The machete and iron bar-wielding robbers raided Great Flavours Enterprises in Kelvin North and assaulted two security guards and some employees before breaking a locker containing the cash.

The suspects disappeared into the darkness soon after committing the crime and they are still at large.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Precious Simango, confirmed the incident saying investigations were underway.







She said the armed robbers made off with more than $8 300 and six cellphones all valued at about $600.





“We’re investigating a robbery case which occurred just after midnight. 10 unidentified robbers wielding machetes and iron bars, pounced on employees at an ice-cream company and robbed them of more than $8 200 and six cellphones.





“They assaulted them with iron bars while they searched them, demanding cash and valuables. In the process, they took away their cellphones worth $600 and a total of $120 cash that was in their pockets. They tied up the five men, proceeded to ransack the place and broke a locker that contained cash amounting to $8 228,” she said.





Chief Insp Simango appealed to members of the public who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the 10 suspects to notify the police.





“We are appealing to anyone who may have information leading to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station,” she said.



Chief Insp Simango also warned members of the public to desist from keeping large sums of money as this may attract thieves who may injure or kill them.





“People should learn to bank their money to avoid unnecessary cases of robberies. Sometimes such incidents result in loss of lives and injuries,” she said.





Two weeks ago, four masked armed robbers allegedly stormed a house in Bulawayo’s Gwabalanda suburb and got away with more than $18 000 raised from selling a house.





The assailants, armed with hammers, knives and an iron bar, allegedly raided the couple at their home, torturing the husband as they demanded cash from him while the others ransacked the house.





The man allegedly gave them information about where he had stashed the money after the gang stabbed him multiple times and hit him with a hammer on both hands.

Sources said the suspects broke an iron padlock and forced open a security door at the kitchen to gain entry into the house.





During that same week, two people were attacked with bricks before they were robbed of P800, US$200, $11 bond and a cellphone by unidentified robbers in Bulawayo.

The two were attacked as they walked to board kombis to Pumula South suburb from Old Lobengula suburb along Old Mazwi Road towards Masiyephambili Drive.

No arrests have been made, Chronicle