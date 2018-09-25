FUEL QUEUES VANISH

THE fuel supply situation in Bulawayo has normalised after Government last week disbursed $20 million towards the importation of the petroleum product.



On Friday, Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe had disbursed $20 million to Government to facilitate fuel importation to ease the supply gap.



The intermittent fuel shortage that was experienced across the country last week resulted in the resurfacing of long queues at filling stations.



A snap survey by this paper in Bulawayo’s Central Business District yesterday revealed there were no more queues at service stations.







On Friday some stations had no fuel and those that had the commodity had winding queues.





Some attendants at filling stations said they received fuel supplies on Saturday.

“On Friday we were only selling to those motorists with our fuel card because we had limited supplies and we decided that instead of selling to all and sundry given the fuel situation then, it was better to at least sell only to those loyal customers who have got the Total fuel card.





“As of today, our supplies have improved and we are selling to any motorists with or without our Total fuel card,” said a Total fuel attendant who preferred not to be named.





Another attendant at a service station along Fort Street said they had limited supplies and were only selling to motorists with fuel coupons accepted at the garage.





Recently, there has been a steady increase in demand for petroleum products in the country largely premised on the escalation of economic activities.





Dr Gumbo last week said the intermittent fuel shortage was ignited by recent social media reports causing panic buying among motorists.





He urged the nation not to panic as the fuel supply situation would improve following the disbursement of $20 million for fuel importation to dealers.





In light of the prevailing foreign currency shortages in the country, RBZ has prioritised the allocation of foreign exchange towards fuel importation disbursing $80 million every month. Chronicle