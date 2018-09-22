FOOTIE STAR FREED FROM JAIL





CHICKEN Inn FC striker Obidiah Tarumbwa has been released from prison after he committed to pay more than $600 monthly until he clears about $6 000 in maintenance arrears for the upkeep of his two children.





He paid a lump sum of $1 500 towards the arrears and made a payment plan for the balance.





Tarumbwa has been in a long-running battle over the maintenance of the children that he sired with his ex-wife Patience.





Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga yesterday set Tarumbwa free on condition that he pays $350 towards his arrears every month and continues to contribute $316 monthly.





The court ruled that the settlement that proposed to service the long-run debt shall commence with effect from October 30 this year.





Tarumbwa was represented by Mr Tinashe Runganga. He was on Monday sentenced to eight months in prison for failing to pay maintenance with arrears of about $6 000 for the upkeep of his children.



