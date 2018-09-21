FIVE KILLED AS KOMBI CRASHES IN MVURWI





Five people have died in a road accident along the Mazowe-Mvurwi Road when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned at Tsatsi Bridge, near the Mutorashanga Turn-Off, injuring 14 passengers.





Zimbabwe Republic Police Mashonaland Central Province Acting Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati said four people died on the spot while the other one died upon arrival at Mvurwi hospital.





The 14 injured were taken to Mvurwi, Concession and Parirenyatwa hospitals. The commuter omnibus was travelling from Harare to Guruve.





According to preliminary investigations, the commuter omnibus was speeding.



