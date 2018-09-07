ED'S CABINET HAILED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Cabinet announcement yesterday was warmly received by Zimbabweans with some of his fiercest critics also endorsing his choices of technocrats and youthful officials.



Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, yesterday announced the appointments at State House flanked by the President and his two deputies Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi.



Respected financial expert Professor Mthuli Ncube was appointed the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Dr Obediah Moyo was named Health and Child Care Minister with retired swimming sensation and Olympic gold medalist Kirsty Coventry landing the Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation Ministry.



Other new faces include Cde Sekesai Nzenza (Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare), Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu (Industry and Commerce).







Professor Amon Murwira (Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development), Dr Sibusiso Moyo (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), Cde Winston Chitando (Mines and Mining Development), Cde Perrance Shiri (Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Settlement), Cde Sithembiso Nyoni (Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development), Cde July Moyo (Local Government, Public Works and National Housing), Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi (Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs), Cde Prisca Mupfumira (Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry), Professor Paul Mavima (Primary and Secondary Education) retained their ministries, some of which were modified.





Former Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo was moved to the Ministry of Energy and Power Development while Cde Joel Biggie Matiza replaced him. Former Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Monica Mutsvangwa was appointed Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services while Cde Kazembe Kazembe was appointed Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Minister. Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was appointed Minister of Defence and War Veterans and Cde Cain Mathema Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.





Analysts said President Mnangagwa appointed a balanced and capable Cabinet to transform the economy.





Industrialist Mr Busisa Moyo said President Mnangagwa made courageous appointments showing his intention to revive the country’s economy.





“I rate the appointments as bold and serious about transformation. The President has really gone a long way in refreshing Cabinet and adding both youthful and experienced individuals in Cabinet. The prospects of a new dispensation just became more real,” said Mr Moyo.





“In particular, Finance is a key ministry given where the country is and Dr Mthuli Ncube has a massive task in tackling the issue of economy but given his hands-on experience and exposure we are confident we will see movement in the right direction.”





He said for the new ministers to deliver on their duties they need competent teams in their ministeries as the private sector is ready to partner Government.





Political analyst Mr Methuseli Moyo said President Mnangagwa has made a loud statement on his economic intentions through the Cabinet appointments.





“This is the best Cabinet under the circumstances. The President must be commended for being able to drop some traditional names, at the same time moving those who remained to new portfolios in some cases, and bringing in new expertise from outside,” said Mr Moyo.





“The appointment of Prof Mthuli Ncube at Finance is an indicator of serious intention by the President to deal with economic and financial upheavals in the country. The appointment of Raj Modi and Kirsty Coventry goes a long way to prove that capability, not age, colour or gender, will be recognised in the new dispensation.”





Mr Moyo said the Cabinet appointments project balanced regional representation.

Director of the Public Policy Research Institute of Zimbabwe Dr Gorden Moyo singled out Prof Ncube’s appointment as one of the greatest the country has ever had.





“The appointment of a distinguished development economics scholar, a global economic and financial operator, a financial sector guru, a banker of note, an erudite financial and economic analyst, an innovative financial engineer is Zimbabwe’s single greatest Cabinet appointment in years,” said Dr Moyo.





Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said the education sector was optimistic in the new Government.





“In the education I think the President made a sterling job by appointing Mavima (Prof Paul) and has appointed Honourable Edgar Moyo as his deputy. Hon Moyo is well experienced in the education sector, was a headmaster and a teacher for a long time. He understands education issues. We hope this new Cabinet is going to work as a unit to address aspirations of the people,” said Mr Ndlovu.





Opposition politician and former Education Minister Mr David Coltart commended the appointment of 20 cabinet ministers and particularly Ministers Ncube and Coventry.





“So overall an improvement on the last one. I am always happy to give credit where it is due,” said Mr Coltart.





Posting on his Twitter account, President Mnangagwa said the appointments were in fulfilment of his electoral promises.





“Today, as promised, I appointed a diverse, dynamic, youthful and streamlined cabinet with the skills and experience required to achieve our goals. Now it is time to get to work!” he posted. Herald