ED SPEECH HAILED

“We are encouraged and excited by the speech. It touches and focuses on the issues that the President undertook in his manifesto to pursue when he is in office. So he has been consistent. He wants to see that the issues he went with to Davos and also his desire to sanitise and clean the operating environment for investor, service delivery. For example, the Town and Country Planning Act has been a stumbling block in terms of planning and implementing projects. The Mines and Mining Act is another problematic area. It used to create conflicts between the communities and mining owners,” said Chief Charumbira.