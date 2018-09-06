ED RETURNS





President Mnangagwa has returned to Zimbabwe after a successful trip to China where he attended the 2018 Beijing Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and at the same time managed to sign three significant bilateral agreements with the Chinese Government.





The agreements were signed after a string of high-powered bilaterals with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping. During the course of the five-day visit, the President also attended the 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).





President Mnangagwa also met a with a number of Chinese companies that want to invest in Zimbabwe, as well as some Zimbabweans living in China.



