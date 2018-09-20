ED ARRIVES IN NEW YORK

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in New York for the 73 rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Mnangagwa who will make his maiden appearance as Head of State at the UN General Assembly was received at JFK Airport by Zimbabwe’s permanent representative to the United Nations Mission in New York Ambassador Frederick Shava and embassy staff.

The President is accompanied by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Dr John Mangudya.