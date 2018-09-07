DRIVER KNOCKS DOWN PUPIL AT ZEBRA CROSSING, FINED

A 49-YEAR-OLD Gwanda driver has been fined $200 after he knocked down a four-year-old child at a pedestrian crossing leaving him injured.



Hlalani Tshabangu of Freda Mine was convicted on his own plea of guilty to charges of negligent driving by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube. He was ordered to pay a $200 fine or 30 days imprisonment in case of default. In addition he was ordered to surrender his licence for endorsement.



A licence endorsement is a record of one’s conviction for a motoring offence and is marked “endorsed” by the courts and repeat offenders maybe banned from driving.



Prosecuting, Mr Takudzwa Mafudze said Tshabangu knocked down the boy who is an ECD A pupil at Mt Cazalet Primary School on March 23 while he was on his way from school with his friends.





“On 23 March at around 12 noon, Tshabangu was driving a Mazda B2500 along the Bulawayo- Gwanda Road with one passenger on board. Upon reaching the 128 kilometre peg, he came across a group of children that were crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing coming from school.





“Tshabangu failed to stop and hit one of the children. As a result, the child sustained some bruises and was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was treated and discharged. Tshabangu was arrested for the offence,” he said.





Mr Mafudze said Tshabangu failed to observe a zebra crossing, failed to stop or act reasonably when an accident seemed imminent and failed to keep a proper lookout. Chronicle