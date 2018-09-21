DRAMA AS PHARMACIST CAUGHT WITH BAG OF PILLS





A pharmacist stationed at Sadza District Hospital has appeared in court after he was allegedly caught red-handed with 24 boxes of contraceptive pills worth more than $2 500.





The incident happened at the hospital gate on Saturday afternoon. Learnmore Chigwengwendere (37) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Chivhu Magistrate Winfilda Tiyatara but was freed on $50 bail.





He is facing charges of theft, and resisting police arrest. It is the State case that at around 9am on Sunday Chigwengwendere, who was at the hospital was seen taking a bag filled with some items to his car. He allegedly made three errands to his car.





Hugh Manyere, who is Sadza District Hospital medical director, asked him if he had not taken drugs to his car, but he denied. Manyere then instructed a security guard at the hospital gate to thoroughly search all vehicles leaving the hospital.





In the afternoon Chigwengwendere was stopped for searches as he drove out and this happened in the presence of Manyere and senior executive officer Susan Chingoka who was also at the gate.





Chigwengwendere was allegedly found in possession of 24 boxes of contraceptive pills hidden beneath the car seat. Each box had 18 packets and each of the 18 packets contained three packets.





Chigwengwendere was asked to produce an issue voucher for the pills but he allegedly failed to do so.





A report was made to the police and a police officer drove together with Chigwengwendere to his residence for further search. Chigwengwendere allegedly bolted out of the house, and sped off in his motor vehicle while Police were carrying out the search.

Police failed to catch him.





The following day, some villagers found 22 boxes of birth control pills hidden in an anthill.

Chigwengwendere, who is being represented by Tatenda Kabasa of Kabasa and Associates was remanded to September 24, 2018 for trial.