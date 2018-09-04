DAVISON CHAMISA CHARGED WITH POLITICAL VIOLENCE





MDC Alliance’s Goromonzi South youth chairperson Davison Chamisa yesterday appeared before Marondera magistrate Arnold Maburo answering to two counts of political violence after he allegedly threatened to destroy a Zanu PF official’s homestead before forcing another person to chant the opposition party’s slogan.





Chamisa (37), a Ruwa Local Board municipal cop denied the charge of threatening to burn Zanu PF Rusike district chairperson Norest Maziya’s homestead during campaigns.





He also denied allegations of forcing villager Peter Madakudya to chant an MDC slogan.





The matter will be finalised tomorrow. According to court papers, on June 23, Maziya was allegedly seated at his homestead in Rusike village when the accused person who was leading a group of MDC Alliance youths approached singing and chanting party slogans.





As they passed the homestead, Chamisa allegedly threatened to burn Maziya’s homestead. On the same day, the group allegedly stormed Madakudya’s home and forced the complainant to chant the MDC slogan.



