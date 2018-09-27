COPS TARGET PIRATE TAXIS





The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Harare City Council are conducting a joint operation targeting pirate taxis and commuter omnibuses that are flouting traffic regulations.





Since last week, several pirate taxis and kombis have been impounded during the ongoing operation.





During the past few years, council has been battling to remove pirate taxis from the central business district (CBD)without success.





This has resulted in council working hand-in-hand with the ZRP to get rid of pirate taxis.





Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme confirmed the development. “Yes, we have a joint operation with the ZRP. Our officers have been deployed to work with their ZRP counterparts to clean up the city,” he said.





Impounded pirate taxis, Mr Chideme said, would be vetted to check whether they are licensed, paid import duties or used in crime.





This comes after ZRP recently launched a countrywide operation targeting unregistered vehicles and motorists that are flouting traffic regulations and endangering the lives of other road users.





The crackdown on unregistered vehicles comes in the wake of a spate of armed robberies countrywide as criminals are using such vehicles to evade arrest.





Some of them were involved in hit-and-run accidents.





Also on target, are unlicensed drivers and motorists carrying dangerous weapons.





Although police could not avail statistics of vehicles they had impounded so far, there are roadblocks that have been mounted in and around the city targeting such vehicles.



