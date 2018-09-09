COP RAPES MAID

A POLICE officer stationed at ZRP Donnington, Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly raping his maid after luring her to a lodge on the pretext of wanting some help to carry goods.



He appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Sibonginkosi Mkandla charged with rape as defined in Section 65 (1)(a) of the criminal law codification and reform Act Chapter 09:23. He was not asked to plead to one count of rape, and was remanded out of custody on bail to 10 September for continuation of trial. Prosecuting, Mrs Conciliar Ncube said on 7 June, the cop lured his maid into the city centre after lying to her that he wanted some help in carrying some goods.



The court heard that he then led the maid to a lodge at Corner 2nd Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street.



When they got to the lodge, the maid questioned why they were in a room but he responded by grabbing her, pulled her into the bed and raped her. She reported the matter to police leading to the cop’s arrest.



Meanwhile, a man from Pumula North who allegedly raped a mentally disturbed woman on the pavement along Herbert Chitepo Street escaped a jail sentence after he was found not liable to criminal capacity due to his mental state.





It is alleged that a police officer Tendai Dlakama who was driving along Herbert Chitepo at around 4am spotted Busani Bradley Mnindwa (27) in a compromising position with a woman who was seemingly struggling to free herself.





When the policeman stopped to investigate, Mnindwa ran away but the police officer chased him and apprehended him.





When he was initially brought to court, regional magistrate Mrs Sibonginkosi Mkandla ordered that he be examined by a psychiatrist since he exhibited signs of being mentally challenged.





According to Dr N Mawere’s report which was produced in court, Mnindwa is suffering from schizophrenia, a mental disorder that usually appears in late adolescence or early adulthood and could not appreciate what he was doing.





“It is from this finding that the accused should not be held liable for his conduct due to criminal incapacity,” said Mrs Mkandla. Sunday News