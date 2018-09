CONFUSION OVER CHINESE BAILOUT PACKAGE

Hopes were high that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would — in bilateral engagements with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (Focac) in Beijing last week — be able to secure the rescue package but he returned home empty handed. The money, it was hoped, would ease the country’s crippling liquidity crisis. In an interview with the Zimbabwe Independent this week, Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Sibusiso Moyo said there was never a request by Harare for the much-needed financial assistance to the giant Asian nation in the first place.