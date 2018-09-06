CHOLERA RETURNS : FOUR KILLED IN HARARE

In a suspected case of cholera, four people from Glen View have died while 36 are admitted at Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital in the capital. The 36 admitted are from Glen View 3, Area 8 and Budiriro.



Cholera is triggered by poor water supply, poor hygiene and poor waste disposal.

The City of Harare has responded by activating its rapid response teams comprising case management health promotion and epidemiology surveillance water and sanitation and hygiene.



Harare water is battling to clear blockages and ensuring water supplies are available in affected areas.

The City Health Department is setting up a treatment camp at Glenview Polyclinic to attend to those affected or those who have symptoms.



Patients are presenting with vomiting and diarrhoea. The affected areas are usually reliant on borehole water for drinking and domestic use. Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa is on record saying over 90 percent of Harare boreholes are contaminated. zbc