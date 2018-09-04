CHIVAYO, GINIMBI SUMMONED TO COURT





HARARE businessman Genius Kadungure, also known as Ginimbi, who is accused of swindling a Zanu PF member Dexter Nduna of R1 581 890 in a botched mining supply deal, was summoned to appear in court on September 17 for trial.





Kadungure is being charged together with his alleged accomplice Wicknell Chivayo.





Allegations are that Kadungure swindled Nduna’s construction firm, Badon Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, and a Kadoma-based miner only identified as Gatawa of R1 581 890.





Sometime in November 2012, Kadungure and Chivayo allegedly connived with unknown accomplices and created a fictitious company, Transco Civil Engineering, purportedly based in South Africa and opened a company account with Absa bank.





The State alleges the pair created an email account named procurement@marangediamonds.com pretending to be legitimate representatives of Marange Resources. It is alleged Kadungure then contacted the complainants through the phone and misrepresented himself as Marange Resources chief buyer and said he was looking for mining pumps at competitive prices.





The State alleges Kadungure referred Nduna to his bogus company, Transco Civil Engineering, in South Africa, on the pretext that it was a recommended supplier.





On December 4, 2013, Gatawa sent his brother Enock to South Africa to purchase the pumps. He was ordered to deposit R1 046 890 for the purchase of 10 flight pumps into the Absa account.





After the transfer, Enock was told by Transco Civil Engineering that they would send the pumps via DHL in three days’ time. It is alleged on December 12 Gatawa went to DHL Airport branch, to collect the pumps and was shocked to receive a parcel of mobile phone chargers.



