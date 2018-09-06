CHAMISA SET FOR CHITUNGWIZA RALLY





MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa will this weekend date his Chitungwiza grassroots supporters in an ongoing consultation exercise to map the way forward following the disputed July 30 harmonised elections.





The MDC-T’s national council resolved to embark on a whirlwind consultation exercise in order to come up with a collective way forward in the aftermath of the Constitutional Court ruling that dismissed Chamisa’s petition to overturn President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory.





Chamisa was supposed to address his supporters in Kwekwe last week, but was blocked by the police who cited public health concerns.





His spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said although they failed in Kwekwe, the consultations went on well in other places and they would be in Chitungwiza on Saturday.





“The president gave an instruction last Thursday for these consultations to be carried out over the last weekend and we are informed that all his emissaries covered the whole country over the weekend and only Masvingo is the outstanding province which will be finished this week,” Sibanda said.





“The president himself will be travelling to Chitungwiza this weekend carrying out those consultations and we hope that this will continue.





“As you know, we are having problems with police clearance, but we have taken specific action to ensure that everyone is consulted at the structures are all levels and provide a report to him.”





“The president will be in Chitungwiza on August 8, this Saturday. As for other areas, he is receiving reports starting from today (Wednesday) and then based on those he will make a decision to map the way forward,” he said.



