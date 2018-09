CHAMISA IMPOSES BYO MAYOR

“Councillors are just not happy at the interference of the party leadership. The councillors are pushing that they vote for their own preferred candidate. The battle, however, is more for the deputy mayor position where Clr Kambarami is squaring off with Clr Ncube. So as it stands, we have some councillors pushing that we rebel on the party decision on Clr Ncube. For the mayoral position, however, a majority have already endorsed Clr Mguni but there is a small figure which is now throwing in the name of Clr Norman Hlabani,” said the source.