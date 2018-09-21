BUS FROM HARARE CRASHES IN POLOKWANE





A passenger bus traveling from Harare in Zimbabwe crashed in the early hours of Friday morning killing 10 people.





The N1 between Polokwane and Mokopane has been closed. Police spokesperson, Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa confirmed the accident and says various law enforcement agencies are on the scene.





Limpopo's Department of Roads and Transport says several people were injured in the crash.





"Nine people have been seriously injured and seventeen others have minor injuries," says spokesperson, Matome Moremi Tawuyatswala.





Traffic has been severely affected by the accident.



