BOY BASHED AFTER FAILING TO PAY HOOKER

A 33-YEAR-OLD Zvishavane sex worker has been dragged to court for allegedly forcing a 15-year-old boy to have sex with her and assaulting him for failing to pay $5 for services rendered.



Litah Chivovoro (33) of Council-park Zvishavane appeared before Regional Magistrate Morgan Nemadire facing charges of indecent assault and having sexual intercourse with a minor.

She pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to September 28.



“I admit to the charges and I am sorry. I only needed money to take home. However, the boy had refused to pay me after I gave him the service. I got angry since I was drunk and failed to control myself hence I assaulted him.’’







The court heard that on August 27 at Mberengwa Business Centre, Chivovoro met the complainant and lured him from a motor vehicle he was seated in.





It is alleged that Chivovoro dragged him to her house and forcibly slept with him. She demanded money from him after the act. She went on to assault the boy until he paid up.

The case was reported to the police leading to her arrest.

Mrs Faith Mwale represented the State. Chronicle