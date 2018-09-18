BAR OWNER SHOOTS PATRON





A 34-YEAR-OLD Goromonzi man is lucky to be alive after a bar owner shot him on the thigh for refusing to vacate the premise on allegations that he once stole the businessman’s cattle sometime in 2016.





Mike Mutemasango of Tumiri village, under Chief Chikwaka, was admitted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after he was allegedly shot on the thigh by Peter Ngorima (73).





Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident. “I confirm the incident in which a man was shot by a bar owner following a misunderstanding.





The suspect handed himself to the police after the shooting. Firearm owners are sternly warned against abusing their firearms and anyone caught doing so will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.





According to the police, Mutemasango reportedly entered Ngorima Bottle Store at Juru Growth Point last week to buy beer.





It is alleged that Ngorima spotted the complainant and ordered him to get out of his bar, accusing him of stealing his beast in 2016.





Mutemasango resisted, resulting in a heated argument. Ngorima allegedly then pulled out a Walcer pistol and shot Mutemasango on the thigh.





The complainant was rushed to Murewa Hospital before he was transferred to Harare while a report was made to the police.



