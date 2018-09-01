$1M FOR CHOLERA FIGHT





Government has availed $1 million to Harare City Council to repair or upgrade collapsed sewer systems in most high density areas. The city itself, which has an open budget towards the programme, has also deployed teams from other areas to assist in western suburbs.







The city has also halted water disconnections to ensure residents have continuous water supplies in the wake of the cholera outbreak which has claimed 25 lives so far.





In an interview after touring some of the areas in Glenview and Kuwadzana, acting town clerk Enginner Hosiah Chisango said the city was also clearing rubbish dumps in the affected areas.



