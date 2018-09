124 STUDENTS OFF TO RUSSIA, CHINA

Former Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Christopher Mushohwe yesterday bade farewell to 124 students going to study in Russia, China and India under the Presidential and National Scholarships programme.

He met the students at a local hotel in Harare and relayed a message from President Mnangagwa, encouraging them to go and acquire the much needed knowledge and facilitate in economic development on their return.

Dr Mushohwe said the students were drawn from across the country.