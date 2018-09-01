$1 BILLION ROBERT MUGABE UNI ON THE BACK BURNER

THE Government yesterday said construction of the $1 billion Robert Gabriel Mugabe University was not on its priority list as it does not want to create new problems before solving existing ones.



Last year in August, Cabinet approved the construction of the $1 billion university in honour of the former President Mr Robert Mugabe.



Self-exiled former Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo was advancing the agenda of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe University.



In an interview yesterday, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Minister Professor Amon Murwira said Government was seized with fulfilling its mandate of developing existing universities instead of starting new projects.







He said at the moment, Government wants to mobilise funds to construct Gwanda, Marondera and Manicaland State Universities as well as student accommodation in existing universities.





“We want to be very systematic in the way we deliver higher and tertiary education. We want to run away from the track of ideals that don’t fly,” the Minister said.





“It basically means that you are talking about a subject that is not in my chapter, yet. We will continue developing universities but we are not going to do a university that is not yet there. We’re going to deal with universities that are there because they still need a lot of support”.

Prof Murwira said before starting new projects, Government has to be realistic with its priorities instead of over loading itself with responsibilities.





“I don’t have infrastructure in Gwanda (State University) and even Lupane is not yet fully developed. So we shall be focusing on universities that are operational and give them much support in terms of investment. We will apply ourselves and never sleep. But we shall not start new problems before we finish those ones that are around,” he said.





Prof Murwira said the development of universities should be conducted in a systematic manner for effective usage of resources.





He said Government’s new approach of developing universities has seen a local bank funding the construction some of the outstanding projects at the National University of Science and Technology.





“We are looking at that (Nust projects). BancABC is going to build a shopping mall at Nust and the medical school and these things are signed already so it’s public information,” said Prof Murwira. Herald